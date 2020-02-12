"Went Through A Dark Time": Noah Centineo Opens Up About Struggles With Substance Abuse

Noah Centineo, known best for the movie To All the Boys I've Loved Before, recently opened up about a time of his life when he felt low. The actor got candid in an interview on the digital issue of an entertainment magazine. The actor shared that he went through a really dark time in his life where he just partied and took drugs.

Noah Centineo gets candid

Noah Centineo shared that he used to go to parties and do drugs between the ages of 17 to 21. He said that he was really upset during that time. Centineo also admitted that he has tried every kind of narcotic substance, with no exceptions. He even tried Molly as well.

Noah shared that he really didn't do much during those years. He talked about how he never injected anything, which was a good decision. He also revealed that he smoked a lot of things. Centineo said that during this period of his life, he used frequently take Molly with his friends and then used to have a lot of deeply philosophical existential questions.

Other than his narcotic abuse, he also talked about how he was emotionally affected by his parents' divorce. Noah talked about how he used to live with his mom when he was 15 years old. He said that he felt an obligation to become the head of the family. This made him shove down a lot of emotions.

Noah was also asked how he keeps his sanity intact nowadays. He shared that he liked baths, meditation, and journaling. He said that he talks to himself when he is mad and screams at himself while looking in the mirror. He also gives himself pep talks and holds himself accountable for his actions.

Image Courtesy: Noah Centineo Instagram

