Three months after the launch of the first trailer, the makers of The Matrix Resurrections have unveiled the new trailer of the venture. With two weeks to go for the action franchise's new installment, the new video will keep fans amped up till the film comes out in the theatres.

The latest trailer traces the reunion of Neo, played by Keanu Reeves and Trinity, played by Carrie-Ann Moss, after the tragic moment in the previous film. Apart from high-octane action scenes, there are numerous scenes from the previous Matrix films. There are also glimpses of the characters Agent Smith, Niobe and more.

The Matrix Resurrections new trailer highlights

The trailer starts with the words, "We can't see it, but we are all trapped inside these strange repeating loops" to give a glimpse that it is all complicated. Neo could be seen being clueless about what is going on in the first trailer and in the new video, there is the moment when he finally realises, 'I remember this.'

Morpheus, played by Yahya Abdul Mateen II, tells Neo, "They taught you good, made you believe their world was all you deserved, but some part of you knew that was a lie. Some part of you remembered what was real."

One also sees an older version of Niobe returning, as Jada Pinkett Smith says, "It is so easy to forget the noise the Matrix pumps into your head. Something else makes the same kind of noise. War."

One also sees archival footage of Agent Smith, played by Hugo Weaving.

Priyanka Chopra also appears in the trailer, and plays the role of the grown-up version of Sati. She is heard saying, "The most important choice in Neo's life is not his to make."

The plot seems to revolve around the reunion after Trinity said 'Have we met before?' post shaking hand with Neo. Here she says, "A part of me makes me feels like I have been my waiting my whole life for you."

However, meeting her will be a challenging task for Neo, as evident with Morpheus telling Neo, "If you want to see Trinity again, fight for her."

"She believed in me. It is my turn to believe in her," says Neo. "I saw this in a dream. My dream ended here," and the duo finally jumping off a building

The Matrix Resurrections Release Date

The film has been directed by Lana Wachowski, who has also written the film along with David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon. The Matrix Resurrections releases on December 22.