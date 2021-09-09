'The Matrix Resurrections' Trailer OUT: Neo Crosses Paths With Priyanka Chopra

The trailer of the highly anticipated fourth instalment of the cult classic The Matrix 4 was finally dropped by the makers. After launching the innovative website featuring an interactive and widely divergent first look at the newest instalment, Warner Bros. has finally released the action-packed trailer of The Matrix Resurrections starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity.

The Matrix Resurrections trailer out now

The trailer starts off with Keanu Reeves talking to his therapist played by Neal Pattrick Harris and asking him if he was crazy. Neo is seen throwing away a large number of blue pills and starts suspecting his surroundings. He then meets Trinity and the duo fail to recognize each other but feel the instant connect and Trinity asks Neo if they have met before. Neo then meets a girl with a rabbit tattoo, like in the original movie and follows her to find the truth. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II takes on the role of what looks like the younger version of Morpheous and offers Neo a red pill. The trailer also features Priyanka Chopra in flaunting a mysterious smile as she crosses paths with Neo. The trailer then continues to feature high octave action scenes taken right from the pages of the original franchise.

The movie has been written and directed by Lana Wachowski who has co-written and co-directed the other there movies of the franchise with her sister Lilly Wachowski. Lilly earlier in an interview explained that she did not wish to return for directing the upcoming instalment.

Other cast members like Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, and Daniel Bernhardt will also reprise their roles from previous films in the series. Laurence Fishburne, who played the role of Morpheus, will not be delivering his role. Additionally, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Priyanka Chopra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J Smith, Ellen Hollman, and Christina Ricci have been cast in undisclosed roles. As per IGN, the film will be releasing in India on the same day as the United States, which is on December 22, 2021.

Image: The Matrix Resurrections Instagram