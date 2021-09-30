Matt Damon, Ben Affleck Starrer 'The Last Duel' To Release On THIS Date In India

After keeping fans on toes for a long time, the makers of the much-awaited magnum opus The Last Duel by four-time Academy Award nominee Ridley Scott is finally set to release in theatres in India. The film starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, and Ben Affleck in key roles is slated to hit the big screens on October 22 in theatres across India.

From 20th Century Studios and visionary filmmaker Ridley Scott, the upcoming film is a gripping tale of betrayal and vengeance set against the brutality of 14th century France. Based on actual events, the historical epic unravels long-held assumptions about France’s last sanctioned duel between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends turned bitter rivals.

Matt Damon shares working experience with Ben Affleck

Earlier, Matt Damon had narrated his experience of writing The Last Duel, along with his long-time BFF and fellow actor Ben Affleck. Damon and Affleck have gotten together to write for the first time since their Academy Award-winning screenplay on Good Will Hunting. Damon who had earlier appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon briefly spoke about his recent experience working on the upcoming Ridley Scott film with Ben.

The Last Duel, is based on Eric Jager's novel The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France, actors Ben Affleck, Harriet Walter, Nathaniel Parker, Sam Hazeldine, Michael McElhatton, and Alex Lawther appear in other pivotal roles. The shooting of the film took place in France and Ireland from February to October 2020. However, the film also took a hiatus of several months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Ben Affleck, who helped write the script, will be seen playing the role of King Charles VI.

Image: AP/Twitter/@TaranAdarsh