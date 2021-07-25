Matt Damon Talks About His Experience Writing 'The Last Duel' With Ben Affleck

Matt Damon recently shared some details about his experience writing The Last Duel, along with his long-time BFF and fellow actor Ben Affleck. Damon and Affleck have gotten together to write for the first time since their Academy Award-winning screenplay on Good Will Hunting. On July 23, Damon appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and briefly spoke about his recent experience working on the upcoming Ridley Scott film with Ben.

Matt Damon talks about co-writing 'The Last Duel'

When speaking about his experience working on The Last Duel with Ben Affleck, Damon said:

It’s the first movie we’ve written in 25 years or something, and we wrote with another great writer named Nicole Holofcener. We saw it as a story of perspective, and so Ben and I wrote the male perspectives and Nicole wrote the female perspective.

The Last Duel, which is based on Eric Jager's novel The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France, is a film that revolves around the story of the last officially recognized duel in France, in 1386. The film has been directed by Ridley Scott and stars Matt Damon and Adam Driver in the lead roles. Actors Ben Affleck, Harriet Walter, Nathaniel Parker, Sam Hazeldine, Michael McElhatton, and Alex Lawther appear in other pivotal roles.

Matt Damon on their 'writing process' and how it changed over 25 years

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Matt Damon disclosed that he and Affleck might consider writing more scripts in the future. The actor mentioned that being in the industry and making movies for so many years taught them a lot about "structure," adding "the process went along a lot faster," because of it. He then proceeded to explain that the reason he thinks he and Affleck will write "a lot more in the future" is because the process didn't turn out to be "as time-consuming as we thought."

Damon also revealed that when the best-friend duo collaborated on Good Will Hunting in the 90s, they were not very efficient and would write "thousands of pages." He mentioned how the two of them would just write different scenes and constantly ask "what if this happened?"

He further explained that back then, they didn't have "deadlines" since the two were not very well known and that "no one was waiting for the script." He then spoke about how this time around they decided to take a more organized approach and set aside a certain amount of time each day to write, which wasn't the case back then.

Matt Damon also spoke about his experience moving back to NYC, you can check out the interaction below -

