Matt LeBlanc Then And Now: Take A Look At Joey Tribbiani Through 10 Seasons Of 'FRIENDS'

Hollywood actor Matt LeBlanc is popularly known for his role as Joey in FRIENDS. After the FRIENDS reunion recently aired on HBO Max and ZEE5, the cast has been receiving massive love for coming back together for an unscripted special. Here are Matt LeBlanc's photos as Joey through all the 10 seasons of FRIENDS.

Matt LeBlanc then in FRIENDS and now at the FRIENDS Reunion

Season 1

Image source: Still from FRIENDS

Season 2

Season 3

Season 4

Season 5

Season 6

Season 7

Season 8

Season 9

Season 10

FRIENDS Reunion

More about FRIENDS Reunion

Joey Tribbiani aka Matt LeBlac was seen along with the other 5 cast members at the reunion. After much speculation and anticipation, the reunion episode finally aired on Thursday, May 27. The makers had created a huge hype about the reunion back in 2020 when they shared the news. The cast members were to meet for only the second time in 17 years since FRIENDS ended in 2004. The episode was directed by Ben Winston and it was hosted by James Corden. The cast members shared several iconic moments on the show and recreated a few scenes such as the quiz from the episode The One With The Embryos. They also had a table reading of the scene from The One Where Everyone Finds Out.

During the reunion special, it was also revealed that Matt LeBlanc had suffered a shoulder injury after he jumped on a chair in the episode The One Where Everyone Is Late. They had to rewrite the entire episode to show that he broke his arm in the next episode. During the Reunion, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer admitted that they had a crush on each other in the first few seasons of the show. They also shared that they had to channel their adoration through Rachel and Ross' characters.

During the final moments of the episode, Matt LeBlanc dressed up as Joey for a fashion show wearing all of Chandler's clothes. Other cast members like Tom Selleck, Larry Hankin, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, James Michael Tyler, Reese Witherspoon and Maggie Wheeler also appeared in the show. Celebrities like K-Pop band BTS, David Beckham, Lady Gaga and many more appeared on the show to let the cast know how much they changed their lives.

