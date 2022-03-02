Matt Reeves Misses 'The Batman' New York Premiere As He Tests COVID Positive

The Robert Pattinson starrer superhero film The Batman is around the corner and the entire cast and crew of the film are leaving no stones unturned to promote the upcoming movie. The film will see Robert Pattinson don the iconic suit of Caped Crusador and Zoe Kravitz stepping in the shoes of Selina Kyle. After many delays due to the pandemic, the film's premiere finally took place at Lincoln Center in New York on March 1. While the whole cast of the film graced the red carpet, its director Matt Reeves could not make it to the premiere as he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

As per a report by Variety, Matt Reeves attended the film's premiere via video call. The director revealed he was diagnosed with COVID-19 during the press tour of the film. He mentioned he was double vaccinated and also took the booster shot, yet caught the Coronavirus. He said, "We were taking the film around and doing the press tour. Despite being double-vaccinated and bolstered, I got COVID." Reeves further added, "The good news is that I'm healthy, I'm good, but I'm not with you. It's a great heartbreak for me because this movie means so much to me. It was a five-year journey for me and I'm really excited that we're sharing it with you tonight."

Further in his speech, Matt Reeves thanked the "incredible crew" of the upcoming film. He also called them the best crew he has ever worked with. "I know that so many of you are there tonight. I'm so sad that I'm not there with you," the director added. Reportedly, the film's premiere was COVID-19 sensitive and proper social distancing was maintained between the viewers.

More about The Batman

The upcoming film The Batman is one of the most awaited movies of 2022. Apart from Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, the film also stars Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Paul Dano as Ridler, Colin Farrell as Penguine, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Jayme Lawson as Bella Real. The movie is directed by Matt Reeves, while Michael Giacchino provided its music. The Warner Bros. Pictures production is all set to hit the theatres on March 4, 2022.

