The Batman’s International release is just around the corner and the entire star cast is leaving no stone to promote the upcoming film. Ahead of the release, the Matt Reeves directorial was recently screened in Paris, France. The grand premiere was graced by football star Neymar. Both Reeves and Neymar took to their social media handles to share images from the glitzy glamorous event.

After Affleck dropped out, Matt Reeves stepped in and wrote a new story based on DC's iconic superhero, removing the DC Extended Universe connections. Reeves had earlier planned to keep the DCEU connection but didn't go through as he wanted to tell a whole new story of the Caped Crusader and also wanted to cast a younger actor. Both Robert Pattinson and Reeves, on numerous occasions have said that the upcoming Batman movie will be quite different from the ones that the audience has seen before. The Batman will feature Bruce Wayne/Batman in the second year of vigilantism as he pursues notorious serial killer The Riddler.

The Batman New York premiere

Apart from the Twilight star, the film also stars Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell. Now, the entire star cast left hearts to flutter with their glamorous presence at the screening of the film. For the event, Neymar sported a cool-looking Batman jacket as he posed alongside the stars of the film, Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz. He captioned the pictures, “About tonight, Batman.”

Meanwhile, director Matt Reeves also shared images from the function. In one photo, Neymar is seen arriving at the premiere in the snazzy-looking Batmobile. In another picture, Neymar is seen posing with The Batman team.

On the other hand, Zoe was stunned on the red carpet in a plunging black gown with a bust made to resemble a feline silhouette. Kravitz's racy dress laced up the front and clung tightly to her curves as it flowed down to the floor. On the other hand, the 35-year-old Pattinson who will play the titular role channelled his brooding character by hitting the red carpet in an all-black ensemble complete with an edgy trench coat.

IMAGE: Twitter/MaatReevesLA/Instagram/Screenthrill