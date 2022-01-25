Matt Reeves Reveals Robert Auditioned In Val Kilmer’s Old Batsuit For 'The Batman' Role

Forthcoming Matt Reeves directorial reboot venture The Batman continues to generate excitement amongst fans as the film scripted history by becoming the longest Batman film to be ever made. The film is all set to grace the theatres in March this year. Meanwhile, Matt Reeves has divulged some key revelations regarding the film.

Speaking on the casting part, Matt Reeves said that the lead actor Pattinson was a perfect fit for the part, however, he still had to audition for it. Matt said that Robert did the audition while donning Val Kilmer’s old Batsuit. He further added that Warner Brothers told him, "Look, we’re not going to make anything for somebody for a screentest". Reeves continued that he was not saying that it fitted well, but it fitted the best. He said that it was a sort of old and as Robert began acting, he started heating up the cowl and the cowl started to sag on his face. Reeves stated, "Putting on a Batman suit is also transformative. You start to feel the power of having that armour on".

The Batman trailer

After what seemed to be a prolonged wait and endless demands from movie buffs, The Batman makers recently dropped a scintillating trailer of the film leaving the fans amazed with its stunning cinematography. The official synopsis of the trailer read, “Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman, striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth, Lt. James Gordon — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.”

The Batman cast

While Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz will essay the role of Bruce Wayne / Batman and Selina Kyle / Catwoman respectively, other popular cast members will include Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot / Penguin, among others. The movie is set to have a theatrical release in the United States on March 4, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@dcfamily