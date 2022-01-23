'The Batman' New Clip Shows Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne Get A Letter From Riddler

The upcoming Matt Reeves directorial reboot venture titled The Batman is all set to hit the theatres in March this year with fans getting to witness the thrilling cat and mouse chase between the cape crusader and the Riddler along with a handful of other iconic villains. The excitement around the venture further intensified as the film made history as it will be the longest Batman film ever. Not letting the anticipation dim down, a new clip from the forthcoming film is making rounds on the internet giving a glimpse into the riveting tactics of the Riddler to get under Bruce Wayne's skin.

The Batman receives a letter from Riddler

A video clip shared by a username mediafilm has been making rounds on the internet as it is believed to be from the upcoming The Batman film headlined by Robert Pattinson. The clip shows the cape crusader receiving a letter from his arch-nemesis in a flamboyant manner as it created a ruckus during a solemn funeral session. Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson's Batman is seen witnessing the entire commotion only to realize it was targeted at him.

As seen in the film's trailer, Riddler's one of the victims of his gruesome killing technique where he wraps duct tape around his victim's head was mayor Don Mitchell Jr. He also left a message to Batman that read, ''No More Lies''. Riddler finds the opportunity to send another message as he is seen crashing Don Mitchell Jr's funeral attended by Bruce Wayne along with a few important people of Gotham city.

The clip starts off with Jim Gordon, played by Jeffrey Wright, discussing with a fellow officer about D.A. Gil Colson going missing. Subsequently, a car crashes through the doors as Colson emerges from it with a message for Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne. See the clip here.

Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman will explore the early years of The Batman as he is dubbed 'World’s Greatest Detective', He will be seen fighting off crime in Gotham city with Riddler, played by Paul Dano, posing the biggest threat to the people of his city. Zoë Kravitz will be seen as Batwoman along with Colin Farrell as Penguin and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

Robert Pattinson is #TheBatman. Only in theaters March 4. pic.twitter.com/aCyGuzkBUX — The Batman (@TheBatman) January 22, 2022

Image: Twitter/@swifferwetjet2k/Flate_