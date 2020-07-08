Matthew McConaughey Urges People To Wear Masks In His 4th Of July Video; Watch

America recently celebrated its Independence Day on July 4 and many celebrities took to their social media to extend their wishes to their followers. Wishing everyone on America's 244th birthday, actor Matthew McConaughey took to his social media to deliver an important message. Posting a short video on his social media handle, the actor urged people to wear masks while stepping outside in order to curb the spread of the Coronavirus in the country.

Matthew McConaughey urges people to wear masks

Matthew McConaughey wished everyone and said that it was tough to celebrate this time and that they were facing a 'growing pain'. The actor further asked how were they going to grow if they don't face the pain. He further urged his fans to reconsider things by taking a look in the mirror and ask themselves a few questions like, "'How can I be better? How can I expect more of myself and others? How can I be more responsible?".

happy 244th birthday America pic.twitter.com/S9R469Wot4 — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) July 4, 2020

Further continuing his string of questions, he asked, "How can I have more compassion? How can I have more courage? How can I be fairer? How do I make sure that I wear the damn mask?". Matthew McConaughey further said that people individually make such changes and that is how a collective change would be made. He further stressed that it is how they would be reaching America's next birthday and the birthdays after that.

He added that it is how they would start partying again. The actor said that they always have work to do and have now improved. Matthew further stressed that it is a chance that they have and that it is now game time. McConaughey further said, "We're in the ring America. Let's quit messing around and get it done". He concluded his video saying, "Let's keep living".

The actor and his wife Camila McConaughey earlier donated about 80,000 masks to Texas healthcare workers. They teamed up with an organisation, BStrong, to make their donations. Camila said in her caption that it was their mission to protect those who are protecting them. Along with health workers, they also donated the masks to firefighters, police officer, and others.

