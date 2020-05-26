Matthew McConaughey, Wife Camila Alves Deliver Over 1 Lakh Masks To Texas Hospitals

Matthew McConaughey is a well-known name in the Hollywood industry. He is known not only for his par excellent acting skills but also for his generosity and helping nature. Recently, Matthew McConaughey and his wife, famous model, Camila Alves, made a huge contribution in the fight against the global pandemic. Read ahead to know-

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’s contribution

Matthew McConaughey teamed up with the car company, Lincoln, for this initiative. Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves recently delivered 1,10,000 masks to the local hospitals in the actor’s home state, Texas, to help them fight the pandemic. On Thursday, May 21, 2020, Matthew McConaughey took to his official Facebook account to share a picture of himself and Camila Alves in a truck, on delivery duty. He captioned the picture, “Thanks to facebook.com/Lincoln for donating 110 thousand masks – me and Camila Alves hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas”.

On Friday, May 22, 2020, Matthew McConaughey took to his official Twitter handle to post about the same. He used the same picture for the post. The caption read, “Thanks to @LincolnMotorCo for donating 110 thousand masks – me and @iamcamilaalves hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas”.

Thanks to @LincolnMotorCo for donating 110 thousand masks – me and @iamcamilaalves hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas pic.twitter.com/ztlSh7IpjO — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) May 22, 2020

This donation comes as a blessing for the rural hospitals in times of such crisis as many have been facing a lack of resources and financial issues. During the global pandemic, Matthew McConaughey has also done other altruistic work. Last month, Matthew McConaughey hosted a virtual bingo night for seniors and had urged people to wear face masks to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. This isn’t the only time Matthew McConaughey put his resources and contacts to good use. During the California wildfires last year, Matthew McConaughey had lent a hand forward for the help of others. He had volunteered to help feed firefighters.

Matthew McConaughey is one of the finest American actors and producers. He has won an Oscar for his performance in the award-winning critically acclaimed Interstellar. Matthew McConaughey has now been appointed as a professor of practice at UT Austin's Department of Radio-Television-Film.

