Matthew Perry Asks Why Keanu Reeves 'still Walks Among Us' In His Memoir; Apologises Later

Actor Matthew Perry is set to unveil his upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Things. The actor has been making headlines after several excerpts from his memoir, which revolved around his dating life, were revealed. However, the actor left his fans upset as he questioned why "Keanu Reeves still walks among us" and "talented" actors such as Heath Ledger and Chris Farley are no more.

Matthew Perry has opened up about his battle with addiction in his new memoir, his dating life and also the time he spent on the sets of Friends. Apart from this, the actor has also shared his views on cinema. According to Variety, Perry, who is known for playing Chandler Bing in the popular sitcom Friends, wrote about the "list of geniuses" who were "ahead of their time." He further mentioned the list of late actors who were "original thinkers" as per him and took a dig at the John Wick star.

Perry wrote, "The list of geniuses who were ahead of their time is too long to detail here — suffice to say, near the top of any such list should be my costar in A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, River Phoenix." "River was a beautiful man, inside and out — too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down. Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?" he added.

Perry apologises to Reeves for his remark

Perry's marks on Reeves did not go well with his fans as they slammed him for the same. According to Deadline, the Friends star did not take much time and apologised to the Matrix actor. Perry said that he made a mistake as he chose a "random name." He added that he should have used his own name instead and called himself a fan of Reeves.

Perry said, "I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologise. I should have used my own name instead."

