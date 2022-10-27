Matthew Perry Reveals Cameron Diaz Once Punched Him In The Face: Here's Why

Matthew Perry has turned an author as he is all set to unveil his upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Things. The actor has talked about his addiction battle, near-death experiences and also his time on the popular sitcom Friends, in which he played the role of Chandler Bing. Apart from this, the actor also threw light on his dating life and revealed that he once went out with Cameron Diaz, which did not go that well.

According to a report by Page Six, Perry has reflected on a one-time date with Hollywood star Cameron Diaz in his new memoir. The Friends star alleged that he and Diaz were set up shortly after Diaz's break up with Justin Timberlake in 2007. Perry remembered Diaz getting "immediately stoned" at their group dinner party and added that she was not interested in him at all. Their interaction did not end there as Matthew Perry ended up getting punched by Diaz.

He alleged that he said something "witty" to Diaz during a game of Pictionary and accidentally got punched by her in the face while she was aiming for his shoulder. The actor further remembered replying, "Are you f***ing kidding me?"

Matthew Perry reveals why he broke up with Julia Roberts

Perry and Julia Roberts began dating back in 1995 after the latter's cameo in Friends. However, their romance did not last long as Perry ended it after two months.

According to an Entertainment Weekly report, Perry shared the reason behind his split with the Eat Prey Love star in his memoir. In an excerpt, the actor revealed Roberts was too much for him as he constantly thought that the latter would break up with him. He added that he thought he was unlovable and not enough for her. He added, "So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts. She might have considered herself slumming it with a TV guy, and TV guy was now breaking up with her. I can't begin to describe the look of confusion on her face."

Image: AP