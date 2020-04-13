Matthew Perry Goes The 'Chandler Bing' Way With A 'FRIENDS' Video To Wish Fans On Easter

Matthew Perry became a household name post his successful stint on NBC’s FRIENDS. Matthew Perry, who portrayed the character of Chandler Bing on the much popular show, managed to leave the audience in splits with his impeccable comic timing and funny sarcastic jibes. Besides movies and shows, Matthew Perry has now taken over social media too, as the actor entertains his fans with funny pictures and videos on digital platforms. Recently, Matthew wished his fans ‘Happy Easter’ in a true-blue Chandler Bing way. Read details:

Matthew Perry took to his official Instagram handle to share a throwback video of himself from FRIENDS to wish his fans on Easter. As seen in the video shared, Matthew Perry can be seen in a Rabbit costume, which was also donned by the actor for a popular episode in FRIENDS. As seen in the throwback video shared by Matthew Perry, his character from the show, Chandler Bing can be seen arm-wrestling David Schwimmer. Take a look at the video shared:

Matthew's Instagram debut

Earlier in 2020, Lisa Kudrow took to her Instagram handle to share a priceless throwback picture with Matthew Perry, welcoming the actor on Instagram. As soon as the picture was posted online, fans from all corners of the world expressed their excitement, Matthew Perry was the only actor left from the FRIENDS gang to grace Instagram. From Courteney Cox to Alison Janney, many celebrities gave a warm welcome to Matthew on Instagram. As seen in the picture shared by Lisa Kudrow, the actor can be seen flashing her infectious smile as she strikes a pose along with Matthew Perry.

Other celebrities who extended Easter wishes

