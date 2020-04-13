Italy, France Report Fall In Daily Coronavirus Deaths Offering A Glimmer Of Hope

While the Coronavirus pandemic situation across Europe remains extremely serious, numbers coming out of Italy and France — two of the worst affected countries so far — offer a glimmer of hope.

On Sunday, Italy recorded its lowest daily death toll since March 19, with over 431 COVID-19 fatalities, witnessing a dip from the 619 deaths the previous day, Italy's Civil Protection Agency reported. The total death toll now stands at 19,899, while over 156,363 have been infected. As many as 34,211 recoveries have been confirmed since the outbreak.

Meanwhile, France has also registered fewer patients in the intensive care units as the rate of the fatalities decelerated. Its fatalities reportedly fell to 315 from 345 deaths the previous day. President Emmanuel Macron will announce an extension of the home confinement measures in the weeks ahead. “A very high plateau seems to be forming,” Jerome Salomon, the nation’s medical chief was quoted as saying.

Boris Johnson "owes life" to NHS

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly been discharged from the hospital after battling COVID-19 for more than two weeks and spending days in the intensive care unit (ICU).

In his first official reaction after being discharged from the St Thomas' hospital on Sunday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson profusely thanked the NHS for saving his life. He said that he “owed his life” to the NHS paramedics and the frontline healthcare workers, according to British media reports. He mentioned that the efforts of millions of Britons to stay home were worthwhile. Thereafter, he exuded confidence that all the people of the UK would successfully overcome the novel Coronavirus crisis.

