Matthew Perry Says He Had Crush On All His Female 'Friends' Co-stars; 'How Can You Not...'

In his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Things, Matthew Perry has reportedly opened up about his time on the popular sitcom Friends. Perry played the role of Chandler Bing in the show, which ran for 10 years. While he has been promoting his book, the actor recently confirmed that he had crushes on all female co-stars on Friends.

The American sitcom Friends starred Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. According to Entertainment Tonight, in an interview with ABC News, Perry had revealed he had crushes on all his female co-stars. The actor stated that this was the reason why it became difficult for him to work as his character in the show did not have the same feelings.

The actor said, "How can you not have a crush on Jenny, and Courtney (Cox), and Lisa (Kudrow)?" "So it made it kinda difficult to go to work because I had to pretend I didn't have these (crushes)," he added.

During the interview, Perry also revealed that he knew Aniston before Friends. The actor recalled asking The Morning Show actor out on a date, but the latter turned him down and suggested they should remain friends. However, he did not stop admiring her and said, "I was like, 'Is three seconds too long?'" "And then I write in the gratitude part about her letting me do that," the actor added.

Perry reveals he did not let his addiction come in between his love for Friends

Matthew Perry had often opened up about his addiction battle and how he achieved sobriety. During the chat, the actor revealed that he cherished his time on the sitcom and did not let his alcohol addiction ruin it. Talking about struggling with his addiction while filming the show, Perry said, "Early on, yes, and I made a rule that I would never drink or take anything at work." "So I would never do that, but I would show up blindly hungover. Like shaking," he added. The actor further expressed his love for his character and the show and added. "I knew 'remember this, because it’s going to be the best time of your life.' And I knew I would never forgive myself if I messed this up."

