Matthew Perry Says He Will Remove Keanu Reeves' Name From Memoir; Here's Why

The Friends star Matthew Perry recently revealed that he plans to remove any remarks made on Keanu Reeves' name from the future editions of his memoir titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. In the memoir, Matthew Perry narrated his struggle with addiction and drug abuse. However, he was slammed for making references to the John Wick actor as people found it offensive.

Matthew Perry wrote in the memoir, "River was a beautiful man, inside and out – too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down." He further wrote, "Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?" Later, the Serving Sara actor apologised for his controversial remarks in 2022. In a statement to People, he disclosed that he is indeed a big fan of Keanu Reeves.

Matthew Perry clarified that he was trying to use a random name in the memoir. He also said that he should have used his own name to avoid such controversy. As per LA Times, The Ron Clark Story actor said that it was a stupid thing he did and it was very mean of him to use his name. He said, "I pulled his name because I live on the same street." However, in the future editions he will ensure to not use his name. The Friends actor also revealed that he has not yet apologised to the Matrix actor in person. But, whenever he will cross paths with him, he will make sure to say sorry.

About Matthew Perry's memoir

Matthew Perry aka Chandler is the first person from the entire star cast of Friends to write a memoir on his struggles and hardships. The memoir was like a behind-the-scenes story of his life. He also talked about his battle with diseases in Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing that released back in November 2022.