Mayim Bialik To Host American Game Show 'Jeopardy!', Says It Is An "honour"

Neuroscientist, actor, and director Mayim Bialik announced that she would be hosting the American game show Jeopardy! for two weeks starting May 31, 2021. She said that it was an "immense honour" and she added jokingly that she would have even swept the floors if she got the chance. In a YouTube video uploaded by Jeopardy's official channel, she was asked whether she was nervous while hosting the show. "I was terrified. In every episode I was nervous, and part of it is as a performer but I am also a perfectionist," she answered.

Mayim Bialik on Jeopardy!

Mayim Bialik who will be taking over as the Jeopardy! host, took to Instagram on May 29, 2021, and posted a photo of herself on the game show, and captioned the post "Still can’t believe this is happening!!! It’s all so surreal!!! And the first episode is happening on Monday! Tune in!!" She went on to add, "This is such an iconic and unbelievable piece of our collective culture, to be considered to be part of it really in any way." "It's an immense honour. Especially for someone who's dedicated so much of my life to academia to knowing things and to being able to communicate things," the actor-director wrote.

About Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! is an American game show that has been running for six decades, ever since its release on March 30, 1964. Contestants on Jeopardy! are presented with general knowledge clues in the form of answers, and need to form questions to the answer. The show was first hosted by Arthur Fleming Fazzin from 1964 to 1975. The show was later revived in 1984 when Alex Trebek took over the show as the Jeopardy! host. He hosted the show for around 37 seasons until his demise on November 8, 2020. The show has been toying around with the idea of guest hosts for a while now, which is how Mayim Bialik will also be joining the show for a while.

Mayim Bialik on work front

Mayim Bialik who became popular after her role as Amy Farrah Fowler in the American sitcom The Big Bang Theory currently plays Kat on the show Call Me Kat. She is all set to make her directorial debut into feature films with her upcoming movie As Sick as They Made Us, which is also written by her. Mayim Bialik's upcoming venture revolves around a divorced mom who tries to make peace with her dysfunctional family as she finds a second chance at love.

Image credits: Mayim Bialik's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.