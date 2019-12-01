McCartney Reunited In The Sky With Rihanna After Working Together In 'Fourfiveseconds'

Rihanna’s unexpected reunion with this legendry singer was like a ‘Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds’ moment. Except for Lucy, it was Paul McCartney in the flight with ‘Diamond’ singer Rihanna. The two eminent singers bumped into each other on a flight while flying from New York to London on November 27.

Soon Rihanna posted a video story on her Instagram account, sharing this reunion which the singer punningly called a “RihUnion” moment with her fans. Their first reaction was :“I'm about to put you on blast, Mr. McCartney," she laughed. "How are you on my flight?! To which McCartney jokes, “Who is this filming me?!” And Rihanna replies, “Who is this peasant filming this legend?!"

In 2016, McCartney collaborated with Rihanna and Kanye West for the acoustic single, “Fourfiveseconds”. This was the last musical album in which they worked together. Apart from this, they both were last seen performing together at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards function and at the Desert Trip Weekend in California in 2016.

While talking about the idea of ‘fourfiveseconds’ to DIY, McCartney said, “We ended up just talking a lot," he explained. “I played a few little things and one of them ended up as ‘FourFiveSeconds’ with Rihanna.” "It’s more a question of me feeling lucky that these people are interested [in working with me] and think that I can bring something to it. For me, I feel great. I like diversity," he added.

McCartney will continue with his “Freshen up” tour performances across Europe next year. The “Fourfiveseconds” reunion is expected to last for more than four-five hours. Soon after Rihanna uploaded a story with the Beatles member, the internet broke down with positive reactions coming from their fans.

(With ANI inputs)

