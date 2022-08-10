Post Split, Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian's Reunion 'Not In The Cards': Report

Popular Hollywood couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ended their relationship after a whirlwind romance of 9 months. As per a report by Page Six, a source close to the couple revealed that the 41-year-old American socialite was struggling to maintain a long-distance relationship with the comedian who is currently busy filming his upcoming movie 'Wizards' in Australia. Spilling beans on the same, the source stated:

"Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 - they are just in very different places at the moment. Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment's notice. But Kim has four kids and it isn't that easy. She needs to focus on the kids."

Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian's reunion 'Not in the Cards': Source

Though Kardashian and Davidson parted ways in August, fans still have hopes that the duo will reconcile after the breakup. Now, a source close to PEOPLE stated that things heated up quickly in the beginning when Pete used to travel back and forth to see Kim and spend time with her, but his schedule has gotten so packed now. The insider continued saying, "Pete is still super bummed, though, about the breakup. They hit it off and had a ton of fun together, but it feels like it ran its course."

According to PEOPLE, another source said that 'reconciliation is unlikely to be on the horizon'. Calling it an amicable split, the source said that they had discussed ending their relationship for a bit and it was not sudden, adding that it was a mutual decision and 'getting back together' is not in the cards right now.

The news of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's split started doing rounds last week. The pair were together for over 9 months after they met around the time when the SKIMS owner hosted Saturday Night Live. During their relationship, Davidson even got a series of tattoos which says, "My girl is a lawyer" as well as the initials of Kardashian and her four children, North, 8; Saint, 6; Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Image: Instagram/@kimxpete