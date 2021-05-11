Megadeth Issue Statement After David Ellefson Denies 'grooming' Allegations

On May 11, 2021, rock band Megadeth took to their official Instagram handle and issued a statement following the band's bassist, David Ellefson's video of denying social media allegations that he 'groomed' an underage fan. They penned a long note where they said that the team was 'watching developments closely'. They said it is important that all voices be clearly heard.

Megadeth after David Ellefson's news

In the post, Megadeth wrote, "We are aware of the recent statements regarding David Ellefson, and are watching developments closely". "As it relates to creativity and business, we are all familiar with one another. However, there are clearly aspects of David’s private life that he has kept to himself", they added. The group concluded, "As this situation unfolds, it is important that all voices be heard clearly and respectfully. We look forward to the truth coming to light".

On May 10, 2021, David Ellefson tried to clear the speculation that he was 'allegedly intimately involved in communications' with another woman, who was not his wife after alleged sexually explicit messages and a video surfaced on the internet. In David Ellefson's video, which has been made private, he denies the speculation that he 'groomed' an underage fan, reported Fox News. As for the caption, he wrote, "As you may or not know, some private and personal conversations and interactions have surfaced online, released with ill intention by a third party who was not authorized to have them or share them. While certainly embarrassing, I want to address it as openly and honestly as possible".

David Ellefson's Twitter post continued, "As much as it's not something I'm proud of, these were private, adult interactions that were taken out of context and manipulated to inflict maximum damage to my reputation, my career and family," he continued. "The other party involved has made a statement which you can see below. I thank her for doing so and hope that this clarifies that the situation was not at all as presented". In it, the woman also admitted recording the intimate communications she had with the musician and called herself 'naive' for sharing them without the musician's permission. David has been married to Julie for over 27 years now. The couple shares two children-son Roman, 25 years and daughter Athena, 22 years.

