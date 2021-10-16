Megan Fox And Brian Austin Green's Divorce Gets Finalized After 10 Years Of Marriage

Nearly after a year of filing for divorce Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have finalized their divorce. The couple back in November 2020 announced their separation in 2020 after 10 years of marriage. Fox and Green also share three sons named Noah Shannon Green, Bodhi Ransom Green and Journey River Green. Since her separation from Brain, Megan has been in a relationship with musician Machine Gun Kelly.

As per reports by Entertainment Weekly, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's divorce was finalized on October 15. Megan had filed for divorce back in November 2020, she cited irreconcilable differences and requested joint legal and physical custody of their children. Since their separation, the duo has moved on and are currently seeing other people. Brian is dating Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess, while Fox is dating musician Machine Gun Kelly.

On the With Brian Austin Green podcast, Green opened up about their separation and said, "Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been honest with me and I've always been honest with her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special. So we decided let's make sure we don't lose that. That no matter what we're always friends with each other and we're a united front with the kids."

Earlier this year, Megan Fox in an interview with Instyle opened up about how she was criticized for dating a younger man and the critics asked her where her kids were every time she appeared in public. She said, "The fact that he's four years younger than me, and people want to act like I'm dating a younger man. He's 31, and I'm 35. Granted, he's lived like he's 19 his whole life, but he isn't 19."

Fox revealed that people shouted things like 'where are your kids?' and 'go back to your kids' every time she's seen on a red carpet or on Kellly's motorcycle. She said that the critics do not ask the same question to the dad, because he isn't the one who is suppose to stay at home and look after them.

(Image: Instagram/@meganfox)