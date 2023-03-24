Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Are On A Break? Here's What We Know

A month after Megan Fox addressed the 'baseless rumours' about her relationship with beau Machine Gun Kelly, a report in US Weekly suggests that they are still figuring out their future together. Reportedly, they are on a break. Megan and Kelly's wedding plans are on halt but they are still in contact. According to the news outlet, the couple's relationship is pretty volatile and they have "stalled wedding planning to work on their issues."

"Megan and MGK have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues. Their relationship is pretty volatile at the moment. They are currently off, but still texting each other," the source to the US-based publication.

Earlier, it was reported they are still working on their relationship owing to the love they had for each other. Despite Megan not being sure of where things stand with Kelly, she wanted to have a "significant breakthrough to make things work."

Megan Fox addresses breakup rumours with Machine Gun Kelly

On February 20, Megan Fox reactivated her Instagram account and addressed the breakup rumours with Machine Gun Kelly. After activating her account, she shared a post wherein she mentioned that no cheating was involved in her relationship with the rapper and called the rumours baseless.

Her note read, "There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots, or succubus demons. While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now."

However, she has deleted the post now.