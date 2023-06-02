Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Attend An Event Together Amidst Rocky Relationship

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly often find a way to make headlines. Their breakup and patch-up rumours make rounds on the internet every now and then. Recently, the couple were snapped in London together as they put up a united front amidst rumours of a troubled relationship.

Megan and Kelly attended an event together. Seemingly, they were there to celebrate the rapper's new collection with jewellery designer Stephen Webster. They held hands while entering the venue. Megan sported a white crop top paired with black pants and a black handbag. On the other hand, Kelly donned a grey ensemble. Take a look at their photos below:

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spotted while holding hands in London (Image: Twitter)

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spotted while holding hands in London (Image: Twitter)

As per a report in DailyMail, the couple has patched up and is officially back together. They even went on a 'healing' vacation to Hawaii. However, they are still figuring out their future together.

Megan Fox on 'baseless' breakup rumours with Machine Gun Kelly

In February this year, Megan Fox reactivated her Instagram. She shared a post and addressed the breakup rumours with Machine Gun Kelly. She also revealed that there was no cheating involved. Megan also took a dig at news portals and called them out for their 'baseless' news stories. Adding further, she said that even AI bots like ChatGPT can write "much more accurately written stories". She wrote, "There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots, or succubus demons. While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now." However, the actress has deleted the post now.