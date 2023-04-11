Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Rekindle Romance On 'healing' Vacation In Hawaii?

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly back together. The couple is vacationing in Hawaii. The news came days after a report in US Weekly suggested that they are still figuring out their future together.

The photos from their recent outing went viral on the internet. In one of the photos, Kelly can be seen giving a piggyback ride to Megan on a beach. The actress wore an all-black outfit. On the other hand, the singer opted for a white undershirt teamed with a blue printed shirt and matching shorts. In another photo, they can be seen taking a walk on the beach while holding hands. They were all smiles in the photos. Take a look at the photos below:

Megan fox and Machine gun kelly in Hawaii, April 2023 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/b87lptvpr6 — best of megan & colson (@meganxcolson) April 7, 2023

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are seen in Hawaii. pic.twitter.com/rqK6O5czzF — @21metgala (@21metgala) April 7, 2023

According to a report in DailyMail.com, the couple is officially back together after going through a tough phase in their relationship. "They're officially back on after going through a rocky patch in their relationship. The last few months have been tough for them both but they went away together to do some healing and it's been working. They feel more connected than ever," a source told the news outlet.

Megan Fox addresses 'baseless' breakup rumours with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox reactivated her Instagram account on February 20 and addressed the breakup rumours with Machine Gun Kelly. She called the rumours 'baseless' and said that no cheating was involved in her relationship with the rapper. "There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots, or succubus demons. While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now," her note read. However, she has deleted the post now.