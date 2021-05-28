Megan Thee Stallion Drops In From The Sky In DJ Khaled's New 'I Did It' Music Video; Watch

DJ Khaled released a new music video for the song I Did It from his latest album Khaled Khaled. The twelfth self-titled studio album by DJ Khaled was released on April 30, 2021. The music video for I Did It comes after the singer's last offering Every Chance I Get which was released on May 4, 2021. The music video of I Did It premiered on May 28, 2021, and features not one, but three guest features.

DJ Khaled's I Did It music video featuring DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Baby

Khaled Khaled is named after DJ Khaled's first name and last name. I Did It is the third single which was released on May 21, 2021. The song features four guests - Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby and Lil Baby who contribute to the rap section. The music video was released a week later on May 28. Watch the song I Did It by DJ Khaled below.

The music video begins with DJ Khaled engaging in some heavy product placement. He then begins singing the song, and soon Megan Thee Stallion drops in from the sky on a parachute that matches the colour of her outfit. She lands on the lawn and begins her rap. The whole music video is picturised at a mansion filled with people who are out to party in the summer heat. The music video drips with the idea of a poolside summer party complete with snacks, drinks and Doritos (another recurring product placement).

The music video then moves to DaBaby and LilBaby's rap. The rappers are accompanied by dancers who dance to the tunes of their rap. Megan Thee Stallion once again makes a comeback dressed in a shiny blue outfit and mounts on a black stallion. The trio of rappers, along with DJ Khaled then start enjoying the party and smashing the glass bottles with a guitar and even setting a guitar on fire. Post Malone is not seen in the music video, but he can be heard in the song. The song samples "Layla" by the yesteryear blues-rock band Derek and the Dominos.

(Image: DJ Khaled's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.