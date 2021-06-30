Megan Thee Stallion Offers Fans $1 Mn Worth Stocks, Wants Them To 'build Their Empire'

Savage singer Megan Thee Stallion is taking a step towards her fans and provide financial support to them. She recently partnered with an app to give away $1 million worth of stocks as an act of promotion. The event was kicked off on June 29. Read further to know more about it.

Megan Thee Stallion provides $1 million worth of stocks

As per E! Online, the rapper has joined hands with a financial app that has also released educational videos. The videos have been titled "Investing for Hotties" with the first video being released that talks about how budding investors can learn the fundamentals of buying stocks. While talking to the publication, she gave an explanation behind the move.

She said she wants people to learn how to build their own empire and be financially independent. She added that buying stocks isn't just for the rich and through the app, one can start investing as low as $1. She mentioned that she recorded the educational videos for her fans as she wants to help them learn more about different options that are available for them. The "Investing for Hotties" features a combination of practical knowledge along with the humour and wit of the rapper.

In the video, Megan said that putting in a little money and seeing how it moves is a great way to learn about the stock market and start building up a portfolio. She further said that with the app, one can buy and sell small pieces of stock called fractional shares. In the video, she adds her sass to it and assures that if one doesn't know much, they don't have to worry because she will help them understand.

A look at Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram

Earlier, the singer took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her photoshoot for the promotion. She can be seen wearing white pantsuits with a silver design. She went for a blonde look and was also seen wearing a designer headset. While sharing the picture, she wrote, "Money meg".

The rapper recently bagged four awards at the 2021 BET Awards which also includes Video of the Year. Earlier, she shared a clip of her performance for which she sported a bold black outfit complemented by a pair of shades, with her face covered by a transparent black veil. The video shows her emerging under dim lights during her cue, as the audience welcomed her with applause filled with cheers. The rapper then removed her veil and stepped under the spotlight to begin her performance.

IMAGE: Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram

