Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Surprise Teen On Zoom Session; Send Her A Gift For Spring

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have continued to help and make a difference in the lives of young people even after taking a step back from their royal duties over a year ago as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Recently, Meghan and Prince Harry celebrated Women's History month and decided to mentor a teenage girl who is navigating high school through her computer and is taking classes online. When the teenage girl logged in for her daily online mentoring session, she was surprised to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on her computer screen.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprise a teenage girl on Zoom

According to People Magazine, Meghan and Harry have collaborated with volunteer organisations LA Works and 'I Have a Dream' foundation which ensures that young children have the opportunity to achieve their goals and have access to higher education. The couple talked to the teen not just about academics but their discussion varied from topics about life challenges and acts of compassion.

LA Works director Deborah Brutchey told the magazine that the teenage girl who was set up with Meghan and Harry recognised them right away as she has been avidly following Meghan's journey a lot and was very excited to speak with them.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry send the teen a thoughtful gift

Deborah also shared that the young girl was really moved and inspired by Harry and Meghan after their brief chat and she found their conversation to be really significant. She added that Harry and Meghan were also able to see the girl's potential in such a short time and it's amazing how they were able to connect and create an impact on the young girl in such a short time. Meghan and Harry were also observant of the young girl's surroundings and saw that she has sunflower paintings all over her room and later sent her a bunch of sunflowers as well as an encouraging note.

Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah

In a recent Oprah interview, Meghan and Harry revealed the reasons behind their decision to step back from their royal duties. The Suits actor opened up about instances of racism that she had faced and how certain members of the family were concerned about the colour of her son's skin. The couple has moved to America now and is expecting their second child after the birth of their first son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

(Promo Image Courtesy: AP Images)