Meghan Markle Announces First Spotify Podcast Titled 'Archetypes'; Details Inside

Since leaving their roles as Royal Family members in 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been involved with their company, Archewell, which has participated in numerous social causes. Apart from supporting numerous public causes like donations to organisations working for Ukrainians amid the ongoing war, the company has also been involved in the creation of new content. The couple has signed a deal with audio streaming platform Spotify as well as video streaming platform Netflix to produce multiple projects.

While the first Netflix project The Heart of Invictus had been announced, the Spotify project too has now been unveiled. Meghan Markle's Spotify project has been titled Archetypes. The podcast will throw light on the stereotypes against women.

Meghan Markle-Spotify announce podcast Archetypes on stereotypes against women

Meghan Markle's podcast Archetypes, as per a report on The Hollywood Reporter, is set to stream from this summer. The first exclusive podcast of the Suits star would feature her interviews with historians, experts and women to highlight the history of the various stereotypes and labels against women. She would be interacting with the women for whom such stereotypes led to the creation of their own public perceptions.

In a teaser, Meghan was heard saying that the show would talk about the words used to raise girls, the conversations about women and the manner in which the media reflected this opinion back towards women. She raises questions about the origin of such terms and how they kept coming up in their lives and 'defining' them.

Archewell Audio and Spotify have teamed up for an exclusive multi-year collaboration, which had created headlines in December 2020. Archetypes will be the first series to release as a part of this partnership. Previously, a podcast had been released by the Royal Couple on the occasion of New Year 2021 when they interacted with James Corden, Elton John, Naomi Osaka and Tyler Perry, among others.

Meghan Markle-Spotify deal controversy

The collaboration had also sparked a controversy when Spotify was under fire over the comments made on Joe Rogan's podcast against COVID-19 vaccination, as well as alleged racist statements he made. A section of netizens had slammed Prince Harry-Meghan Markle for condemning, without taking Joe Rogan's name, the statements, but for continuing their association with the audio streamer.

Image: AP