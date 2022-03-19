Russia-Ukraine War| Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Make Donations, Mourns Demise Of Martyred

In the wake of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, which entered its 24th day now, many celebrities across the world have condemned the aggression ar and expressed their solidarity with the Ukrainians. Amongst notable names in the list included Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Royal Couple had earlier stated that they stood with the people of Ukraine in the time of crisis. The couple has now extended their support by donating to numerous charities to aid the civilians in Ukraine torn by the perils of the war.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle donate to Ukraine charities amid Russia's war

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as per a report by People, have donated to numerous organisations that were working on the ground towards the relief efforts in Ukraine.

The donations were made through their organisation Archewell Foundation. The contributions were made to organisations like HIAS (Helping Ukrainian Families Settle), World Central Kitchen, the World Health Organization, and The HALO Trust.

In a statement, the couple said that they were 'inspired' by the work that the organisations were doing on the ground and the experiences of all those who were at the Ukraine frontlines during this time. They also shared details of the organisations' work and hoped the readers will be 'moved' and able to amplify the efforts of the organisations.

Moreover, they have also brought out a collaboration between Ukraine media, with publications such as The Kyiv Independent, and the organization Are We Europe, with an intent to eradicate online misinformation and propaganda amidst the war.

The couple also extended a token of appreciation for the team of The HALO Trust, working towards protecting Ukraine locals from unexploded bombs and landmines. Prince Harry urged them to continue their 'good work' in saving lives.

It is with regret that we report that a member of the Ukrainian Invictus Games community has been confirmed as a fatality of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

More: https://t.co/3cuaLFCqiV pic.twitter.com/ThwgLnDS3m — Invictus Games Foundation 💛🖤+💜 (@WeAreInvictus) March 16, 2022

Serhii Karaivan, an athlete who played in the Invictus Games, a sporting competition for injured and retired servicemen and women launched by Prince Harry, lost his life while fighting for Ukraine amid the war. Prince Harry shared that their 'hearts were heavy' as they paid their respects to Karaivan.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle vows support to Ukraine amid war

In an earlier statement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, through their spokesperson, had used the term," "WE STAND WITH THE PEOPLE OF UKRAINE."

"Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archwell stand with the people of Ukraine against the breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same," the statement continued.