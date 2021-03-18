Meghan Markle-Prince Harry Would've Postpone Oprah Interview Had Prince Phillip Succumbed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s recent interview with Oprah Winfrey has created a massive buzz online. Soon after the release of the interview, the royal couple faced flak for speaking against the royal family at the time when Prince Phillip’s health wasn’t steady. Now, on Wednesday’s episode of Sirius XM show titled, Gayle King in the House, the CBS host unveiled that the interview was filmed before Prince Phillip was hospitalized.

During the episode, Gayle said that if something unfortunate was to happen to Prince Phillip, the interview would not have run at this particular time. After a lot of people raised concerned about the issue, the host clarified that the entire interaction was filmed way before Prince Phillip went to the hospital. The release schedule of the interaction was also decided long before, claims the host.

She added that Harry and Meghan dealt with a lot of troubles in the past three years and that they tried to work it out ‘privately’. According to Gayle, both the royals tried to get help but nothing was working out for them. Both of them wanted people to understand why they made the decision and everything that the duo have gone through. The host further said that it was brave of both of them to reveal everything. Gayle believes that it was an honest conversation and she hopes that it will lead to a change in future.

For the unversed, Prince Phillip has now returned to Windsor Castle on Tuesday, March 16. He was hospitalized over a span of 28 days for recovering from an infection and a heart procedure. As reported by Mirror, the Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince Phillip’s arrival stating, “His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII’s Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes.” Further, the statement confirmed that the 99-year-old royal was in ‘good spirits’. During the Oprah Winfrey interaction, Meghan had also addressed Prince Phillip’s health stating that she reached out to the Queen to ‘check in’ on learning about Duke of Edinburgh’s hospitalisation.