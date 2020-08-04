Meghan Markle's Birthday: Queen Elizabeth & Royal Family Members Wish Meghan; See Posts

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle turned 39 today, and The Queen of England and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wished her on her birthday. The official Royal Family Instagram account this morning updated photograph of the Queen with Meghan. Prince Willian and Kate Middleton too wished her birthday as they posted her pictures on their social media handles.

The Royal family wishes Meghan Markle on her 39th birthday

Reportedly, the Duchess of Sussex will celebrate her birthday in Los Angeles. Earlier today, the Royal Family’s social media handle posted a picture of The Queen in which Meghan Markle stood alongside her.

The picture was captioned as, “wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!” The social media handle also revealed in the caption that the picture of The Queen and The Duchess was taken during a joint visit to Chester in the year 2018. Check out the post below.

Queen Elizabeth's post

Read Also | Britain's Ex-Hong Kong Governor Accuses China Of Conducting 'outrageous Political Purge'

Prince William and Kate Middleton wish Meghan

Kate Middleton and Prince William too wished Meghan Markle on her birthday. On their official social media handles, they posted a picture of Meghan smiling at a child. The caption of the picture read, "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!"

Read Also | Queen Elizabeth Confers Knighthood On 100-year-old Fundraiser Captain Tom Moore

Prince Charles and Camilla wish Meghan Markle

Prince Charles and Camilla’s social media handle too wished Meghan on her birthday. They added a gorgeous picture of Meghan Markle and wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!” Check out the post below.

Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/NPuCdbAAEz — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) August 4, 2020

It has been a year since Meghan Markle along with husband Prince Harry quit the royal family. The two were working members of the British royal family and were living in the grounds of Windsor Castle with their son Archie. But now the family lives in Los Angeles after breaking away from the monarchy citing personal and financial freedom as reasons.

The couple had moved to America with their 14-month old son just weeks before the Coronavirus pandemic held the world in its clasp. According to The Sun, the birthday celebrations of Meghan Markle are likely to be low-key as the state of California has reported the highest number of COVID 19 cases in America. The state was shut down again two weeks ago after a surge of cases was recorded in just 24 hours.

Read Also | UK Judge Holds Hearing In Meghan's Lawsuit Against Newspaper

Read Also | 2 Killed As Heavy Rains Lash North Bengal, Thunderstorm Forecast For Kolkata

Image credits: The Royal Family Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.