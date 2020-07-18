Queen Elizabeth Confers Knighthood On 100-year-old Fundraiser Captain Tom Moore

Queen Elizabeth II on July 17 conferred the Honour of Knighthood on Captain Tom Moore, a World War II veteran, who in April this year embarked on 100 laps of his garden with the aim to raise £1,000 for National Health Service (NHS) Charities Together. The 100-year-old war veteran has now raised over £32 million for the NHS. The 96-year-old Queen used her father's knighting sword to dub Sir Tom Moore on both shoulders at an Investiture at Windsor Castle on Friday, where she also awarded him with his insignia of Knight Bachelor.

Captain Sir Tom Moore stands proudly with his family in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle, following his Investiture ceremony.



Congratulations @captaintommoore 👏🎖 pic.twitter.com/EJDkuuXlnJ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 17, 2020

It was announced in May that Tom Moore will be awarded a knighthood after a special nomination from the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the centenarian had provided the country with "a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus." Johnson personally recommended to Queen Elizabeth that Moore should be exceptionally honored, according to the official press release. Colonel Tom's fantastic fundraising broke records, inspired the whole country, and provided us all with a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus, said Johnson in the release.

Honorary colonel

The 100-year-old National hero was promoted to 'honorary colonel' on the eve of his birthday in April this year. As an honorary colonel, his official title is 'Captain Sir Thomas Moore' under the UK's Ministry of Defence protocol. The 100th birthday of Captain Tom Moore marked with, an RAF flypast. The veteran received almost 140,000 birthday cards from his fans that were kept in the sports hall of a local school. The Queen too sent out a personalised birthday greeting card to the captain and congratulated him for his charity work.

(Image Credit: royal.uk/website)