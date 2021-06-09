Meghan Markle's Book 'The Bench' Sees A Steady Rise On Amazon Bestsellers Chart

The Duchess of Sussex and Suits star Meghan Markle made her debut as an author with her children's book on Tuesday, June 8. Meghan Markle's book which is titled The Bench did not make it to the Top 200 earlier in the day but is slowly climbing its way and is rising to the top steadily.

Meghan Markle's The Bench climbs on the Amazon bestsellers charts steadily

According to Page Six, the book which was not able to crack into the charts in the morning on the day of its release rose to a rank of number 34 in the Amazon US Bestsellers Charts in the afternoon of June 8. Meanwhile, on the Amazon US Bestsellers Charts, the book is currently ranked at number 100. As per the outlet, the book also contains illustrations by California artist Christian Robinson, of Meghan and Prince Harry's newborn daughter. The Bench has a rating of 4 out of a possible 5 stars with 53 user reviews.

THE BENCH the new children’s book on sale today from Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex and illustrator Christian Robinson, captures the evolving and expanding relationship between father and son and reminds us of the many ways love can take shape and be expressed in a modern family. pic.twitter.com/LnrdMGyBPm — Random House Kids (@randomhousekids) June 8, 2021

About Meghan Markle's The Bench

The book which was initially announced in May is a children's book about the special relationship between a father and his son through the eyes of a mother. Meghan has earlier in a statement shared that the inspiration stemmed from a poem that she wrote for her husband Harry on the occasion of Father's Day after the birth of their first child Archie who recently turned 2. In the statement, she also shared that she hopes her book resonates with every family as much as the story did with hers.

About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby's name

On June 4, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry updated on their website that they have been blessed with a baby girl who they named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. A statement shared by the couple's spokesperson shared that their daughter is named after Prince Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth's nickname which is Lilibet. Her middle name was chosen to honour Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana. The statement also shared that baby Lili was born at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California which is a hospital that was founded by around 50 women in 1888 almost 130 years ago.

IMAGE: AP IMAGES AND RANDOM HOUSE KIDS' TWITTER

