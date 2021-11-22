Meghan Markle's Dad Calls Her Ellen Chat A 'stupid Stunt', Says He 'feels Sad' For Queen

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas, lambasted her "stupid stunt" on Ellen, saying it made him "wince." After watching his daughter's interview with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres this week, Thomas Markle, 77, made the statements, Mirror UK reported. But, despite choosing to watch his daughter, he said he wasn't prepared for a 20-minute cringe-fest in which Meghan participated in a series of pranks on the show.

She took part in a skit during the event in which she did squats and was coached to say ridiculous things at a market stand, according to Mirror UK. The Duchess, 40, was supposed to repeat what Ellen had told her to say, "Let mummy taste some. My boo (Prince Harry) loves hot sauce."

Her father responded by telling the media agency that her behaviour was an embarrassment to the royal family and likely for everyone in the UK as well. He added that she's putting herself out there as a duchess, but "I've never seen a duchess behave this way, pulling dumb pranks."

Back in the studio, Meghan discussed her experiences as a struggling actor in her twenties, auditioning at a Los Angeles studio. She claimed that her car's doors were faulty, forcing her to enter and exit through the boot. Thomas, on the other hand, reportedly, refuted her accusations.

Thomas Markle 'feels sad' for Queen

Thomas went on to claim that he was disappointed that she didn't mention how he helped her get started in the acting business. During the concert, the duchess also handed out copies of her children's book, The Bench, to audience members. Her father claimed to have read the book and stated that the only thing intriguing for a kid in that book is the picture of the dog on the front. Thomas and Meghan had a falling out when he collaborated with a US photo firm to shoot photos of him getting ready for her wedding. In the end, he did not show up. Thomas went on to say that he "feels sad" for the Queen because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be skipping Christmas in the UK.

Meghan, who rose to prominence in the courtroom drama Suits, married Prince Harry, 37, in 2018. However, the couple stepped down as senior Royals in February. They relocated to Meghan's home state of California, where they are working on high-profile projects, including a £112 million deal to produce Netflix films, according to several media reports. The Ellen interview came eight months after she and Harry appeared on Oprah Winfrey's show, where she claimed a royal made a discriminatory remark regarding Archie's skin tone.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: AP)