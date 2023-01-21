Meghan Markle's Estranged Sister Says Prince Harry Is 'emotionally Underdeveloped'

Meghan Markle's estranged sister, Samantha Markle, recently slammed her brother-in-law Prince Harry by calling him an 'emotionally undeveloped' man who needs counselling.

This came soon after the release of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir ‘Spare’, in which he revealed some personal instances with the members of the royal family.

Samantha said that she believes Prince Harry is “lacking empathy, remorse, and shame”. She even said that the Duke of Sussex is showing a “clear disconnect with reality” and accused him of being "emotionally underdeveloped" for not moving on from the stage where he has resentment “over a whole host of issues”.

In an interview with Dan Wootton Tonight on GB News, she further said that Prince Harry is playing “an attention game” and called him a “loose cannon”.

This isn't the first time when Samantha publicly mocked Prince Harry and her half-sister Meghan Markle. Last month, she criticised the first three episodes of Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix docuseries and called it "horrible' and 'hurtful".

The release of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare'

Prince Harry's memoir 'spare' got released this month. The book revealed the private details about his relationship with the royal family members that has never come into the light before.

In his memoir, the prince also mentioned the brawl he had with his brother Prince William in 2019, now heir to the British throne. He said that he knocked him to the floor over Meghan and called her "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive".

He also spoke about consuming drugs at the age of 17.

Just days before the release of his book, Prince Harry demanded an apology from the royal family for his wife Meghan and said, "You know what you did, and I now know why you did it. And you've been caught out, so just come clean."

