Meghan Markle's Half-sister Claims Duchess Hasn't Contacted Dad Thomas Post His Stroke

Meghan Markle's estranged half-sister Samantha claimed that the royal hasn't been in touch with her father Thomas Markle following his massive stroke recently. The 77-year-old reportedly fell ill ahead of travelling to the UK to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. He was taken to a medical facility near his Mexico residence after which, he was transferred to California. In a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain, Samantha Markle claimed that while rumours of Meghan contacting Thomas have been floating around, she hasn't actually reached out.

Meghan Markle's half-sister claims Duchess hasn't contacted dad post his stroke

Responding to GMB host Richard Madeley's query about Meghan's communication, Samantha said, "We have not." She continued, "I heard rumours that she was trying to reach out to my dad’s camp, but my brother and I are my dad’s camp, and his phone number has never changed, his address has never changed.”

Sharing an update on Thomas Markle's health, Samantha revealed that while he can't speak, his language comprehension is perfect. Talking of Meghan, she added, "She could contact him, and he can text back… Those rumours are not true. She has not reached out.”

Samantha Markle said that Thomas feels 'blessed to be alive, and is able enough to 'understand and text'. She continued, "He's feeling stronger every day, so after two heart attacks, a pandemic and now this, he is rebounding remarkably well." She said it would take about 6 months to 1 year for him to learn to speak again. Samantha also mentioned that he's receiving immense love and support from his loved ones, and feels 'very strong' about recovering.

Meghan 'concerned' about her half-siblings' agendas

Reportedly, Meghan has concerns about Thomas involving her half-siblings Thomas Jr and Samantha in his affairs as she believes they have 'their own agendas'. A source told The Mirror, "Despite their estrangement, Meghan is concerned. She wants to know if there is any way to contact her father privately, without other family knowing about it or having to get involved."

Mr Markle had to also miss his daughter's wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, as he suffered two heart attacks just days before. He hasn't also met Harry or the duo's children Archie and Lilibet.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @IAMBLAAKE/ AP)