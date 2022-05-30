Queen To Meet Prince Harry & Meghan's Daughter Lilibet For First Time? Here's All About It

Much loved pair Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry welcomed their daughter Lilibet last year. Ever since the birth of the little munchkin, Queen Elizabeth has not met her. However, reports suggest that the queen will finally meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter Lilibet for the first time at the soon-to-be one-year-old's birthday party during the Jubilee celebrations that will be held on Saturday.

Queen Elizabeth to meet Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's daughter

Reportedly, as per Daily mail, the queen has not yet met her royal relatives but will travel to the UK for the first time to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee weekend. The 96-year-old monarch will visit Frogmore Cottage next Saturday, which is nearby Windsor Castle where the birthday celebrations are more likely to take place. Moreover, the queen will miss her favourite sporting event, the Derby horse races at Epsom, for her great grand daughter's birthday celebrations who is named Lilibet in her honour. The queen had only missed the event twice, first on a state visit to Sweden in 1956 and second, on the 40th anniversary of D-Day in France in 1984.

For the unversed, ever since Lilibet was born on 4 June 2021, her parents Prince Harry and Meghan have been residing in Santa Barbara after giving up their royal duties and honours. They have only been to the UK once, where they made a visit to the queen while on their way to the Invictus Games in The Hague in April. However, the queen could not meet Lilibet, but she is finally all set to meet the little one.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share the 1st pic of their daughter Lilibet

Last year in December, ahead of Christmas, Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry, for the first time shared a glimpse of their newly born daughter Lilibet. In the photograph, which was shared on their official Christmas card, the couple was featured with their six-month-old daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana, and two-year-old son Archie Harrison. The Christmas card read, "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family".

Take a look at their daughter Lilibet-

Image: AP/Instagram@alexilubomirski