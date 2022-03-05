Meghan Markle's Half-sister Samantha Sues Her Over 'lies' In Oprah Winfrey Interview

Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha Markle has filed a lawsuit over the Duchess of Sussex's sensational interview with Oprah Winfrey last year. She has alleged that the Suits star told 'lies' during the interview which Meghan had attended alongside husband Prince Harry.

Samantha also mentioned that the statements given by Meghan Markle regarding her childhood were false while slamming her 'rags to royalty' claims.

Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha Markle sues her for claims on Oprah Winfrey interview

Samantha Markle, as per a report on TMZ, hit out at the image about Meghan emerging in her career and life from her leeching family members. Samantha said that they both were daughters of the same father, Thomas Markle, but Meghan claimed on the show that she was the 'only child.'

Among the other statements of Meghan on the show mentioned by Samantha in the lawsuit, was about her claims that the two of them had last met 18-19 years ago and before that, 10 years ago. Samantha was also not pleased about Meghan alleging that the former had changed her surname to 'Markle' after the latter got into a relationship with Prince Harry.

Samantha dismissed claims of Meghan growing up in virtual poverty and asserted that their father had ensured Meghan attended 'elite and expensive private schools,' apart from the classes for dance and acting. Samantha also denied Meghan's claims on the show about paying for her own expenses at Northwestern University.

Samantha claimed that the statements were part of a deliberate plan by Meghan so that Samantha and others would not be able to 'interfere or contradict' the 'false narrative and fairytale story'.

Samantha also stated that Meghan's statements on the show had affected the sales of her autobiography, caused her emotional and mental distress and hampered her job prospects.

Meghan Markle's attorney denies allegations

The claims made by Samantha were dismissed by Meghan's attorney Michael Kump, who called it a 'baseless and absurd' lawsuit. He termed it as a 'continuation of a pattern of disturbing behaviour' and that they would give it 'minimum attention.'

Meghan Markle-Prince Harry interview with Oprah Winfrey

The interview had aired around the same time last year, March 7. Some of the other statements on the show like Meghan sharing that there were conversations among the Royal family members around the colour of the skin of their baby, that she was treated differently by the British media as compared to Prince William’s wife Kate, that she had suicidal thoughts and Prince Harry stating that he was trapped in an oppressive system had become a huge talking point across the globe.