Meghan Markle's Legal Victory Acknowledged By UK Tabloid With Front-page Statement

A United Kingdom tabloid has published a statement following Meghan Markle's legal victory in the copyright infringement case against the publication. She had sued the publication for publishing her handwritten letter addressed to her father, Thomas Markle. The London High Court had ruled in her favour in February this year.

In the statement published by The Mail for Sunday, they wrote that Meghan Markle won her legal case against the company. It added that Court had given a judgement for the Duchess of Sussex following hearings on January 19, 20 and May 5. It also stated the Court concluded that Associated Newspapers, which publishes the newspaper, had infringed her copyright by publishing her handwritten letter to Thomas Markle.

Meghan Markle gets UK tabloid statement on copyright infringement case victory

The front page of the Mail for Sunday published a notice about Meghan Markle's legal victory at the bottom of the front page, directing readers to the third page. A boxed statement on the top left of the third page then mentioned the statement on the hearings, and the Court concluded that the publication had infringed on her copyright. The publication also stated that financial remedies had been agreed upon.

Associated Newspapers also published the statement on its Mail Online website on Saturday. They also interlinked the full judgement of the January hearing and the May hearing separately along with that statement.

The Mail on Sunday had published on February 10, 2019, published the contents of the handwritten letter from Meghan Markle to her father. The Duchess of Sussex had filed a lawsuit against the publication against misuse of personal information, copyright infringement under the Data Protection Act of 2018.

The Court in February ruled in Meghan's favour and concluded that the publication had infringed on her copyright. She was granted an interim payment of £450,000 toward her legal expenses of £1.5million in the case. Apart from the financial arrangement, she sought a front-page apology in their newspaper.

The publication appealed against the ruling last month. Earlier this month, the news group lost the appeal as the Court of Appeal in London quashed the plea.

Image: AP