Meryl Streep's Birthday: Ellen DeGeneres Wishes Actor With Heartwarming Video

Hollywood actor and singer Meryl Streep celebrated her 72nd birthday on June 22, 2021. TV host Ellen DeGeneres shared a video clip combining all her conversations with the actor. On Meryl Streep's birthday, she wrote a sweet note for her along with the heartwarming video. Take a look at Meryl Streep's birthday wish from Ellen.

Ellen DeGeneres wished Meryl Streep on her birthday

Ellen took to her Twitter handle to share a stitched video to wish the veteran actor. In the first few clips, she welcomed the actor on her show The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She then asked Meryl to imitate a woman in labour while reading out a traffic report. Meryl sportingly plays the role on the show and lightens up the mood. The video also has a clip from the Oscars when Ellen asked her to join her in the record-breaking selfie that she would be creating with the other actors.

Meryl Streep, you couldn’t be more amazing if you tried. Happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/bK8hGHaxTO — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 22, 2021

Ellen also shared a few videos where Meryl played a few games on her show. She also complimented the actor and mentioned that her talent wasn't old news. She added that her talent is remarkable and Meryl stood up to give Ellen a kiss and a hug. In the end, she shared a card wishing Meryl on her birthday. In the caption, the TV host wrote, "Meryl Streep, you couldn’t be more amazing if you tried."

Reactions to Meryl Streep's birthday video made by Ellen

Fans wished the actor on her birthday after watching Ellen's tweet. A fan wrote, "Happy Birthday to the greatest actor in CINEMATIC HISTORY!" He listed out a few of Meryl Streep's movies and mentioned that they all should have won an Oscar award. Another fan tweeted that the Oscar selfie was one of the best selfies ever taken. Another fan wished her and wrote that she is a 'gold star' in the film industry.

Happy Birthday to the greatest actor in CINEMATIC HISTORY! Every movie the mother to @MamieGummer @LouisaGummer @gracegummer, acted in, should have received Best Picture, and this gift to humanity, winning an Oscar. Several years ago, Twitter hosted a comment. Paraphrase: https://t.co/tGuUkbzoyK — Hanks (@Hanks18) June 23, 2021

Happy birthday, Ms. Streep. You are simply the Gold Star. https://t.co/XAhDof0l9X — Heidi Kübler (@HeidiKubler) June 22, 2021

Meryl Streep's movies

Meryl Streep's movies like Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie's Choice and The Iron Lady garnered her the Academy awards. Her films like The French Lieutenant's Woman, It's Complicated, Julie & Julia, Big Little Lies and many more garnered her immense popularity. The actor was last seen in Let Them All Talk portraying the role of Alice Hughes. She will next be seen in films like Don't Look Up and Disappointment Blvd.

Image: Still from The Ellen show

