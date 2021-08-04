Met Gala 2021: Attendees Required To Be Fully Vaccinated & Masked At September Event

The glamorous Metropolitan Museum of Art is set to return this fall, after a year of gap forced by pandemic. However, the event has two important rules in place: attendees must all be vaccinated and must wear masks indoors, just like at Fashion Week. The Met Gala 2021 date is September 13 and the event will take place in New York.

Met Gala embracing new normal

A spokesperson for the Met Gala 2021 was interviewed by the Daily Beast and shared more details on the changes that the Met will be making during the pandemic. The spokesperson mentioned that Met Gala attendees will be required to be vaccinated and must wear masks at all times.

Attendees will be permitted to remove their masks only while eating and drinking. The spokesperson also mentioned during the interview that attendees will be required to present proof that they have been fully vaccinated. Attendees’ entries will be determined by it.

Although many are against mandatory vaccinations, the Met Gala has imposed the rule. The Spokesperson mentioned that the attendees will be updated on any changes in the guidelines if required. The starry night will go on as planned, with exception of the two stringent rules put in place.

This announcement by the Met Gala came after it was announced that those who wish to attend the New York Fashion Week will be required to be completely vaccinated. It is yet to be decided whether attendees will be required to wear masks at all times, that is where the rules differ from those put in place by the Met Gala 2021 committee. New York Fashion Week is set to take place in September as well.

In 2020, the prestigious Met Gala was cancelled due to COVID. In pre-COVID times, the Gala would have taken place on the first Monday of May, which begins the spring social season. However, this year the Met Gala has been pushed back a little, owing to the pandemic.

The theme of the Met Gala 2021 is ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’ and fans are excited about what their favourite celebrities choose to wear. The event will be hosted by Gen Z heart-throbs Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, Naomi Osaka, and Timothée Chalamet. Tom Ford, Anna Wintour and Adam Mosseri will be the event’s honorary chairs.

(Image Credit: Priyanka Chopra Instagram/AP)

