Met Gala 2021: Lewis Hamilton Invites Black Designers To Table As 'inclusion Is Important'

After being cancelled owing to the novel COVID pandemic, the Met Gala was back with the fashion industry's biggest night of the year in New York City. The star-studded Met Gala 2021 witnessed A-list celebrities sporting stunning designer attires on the red carpet. Co-hosted by singer Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman, actor Timothee Chalamet, and tennis player Naomi Osaka, the event honoured the 75th anniversary of the Costume Institute and celebrated modern American fashion.

While adhering to the theme, an incredible force in the racing world, Lewis Hamilton, who is known for his perfectly tailored outfits that span from designers Tommy Hilfiger to Dolce & Gabbana over the past Met Galas, chose to move a little away from the spotlight and highlight the three emerging Black designers at the mega fashion event.

Lewis Hamilton in Met Gala 2021 brings emerging Black designers

For In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, themed Met Gala 2021, Lewis Hamilton chose to use his influence to showcase Black designers. The Met Gala veteran, by moving his lens from sport to fashion, considers it as a celebration of the underrepresented and overlooked design talents that inspire him every day. He invited three emerging Black designers to his table, which costs up to $30,000.

Historically, tables are often bought up by the biggest creatives in the industry, who use the seats for celebs they have dressed for the evening, which has not been great for making the global event an inclusive and diverse event in the past. While speaking to Vogue about it, Hamilton said that today 'diversity and inclusion is so important,' which is why he also started his organisation named 'The Hamilton Commission'. The formula one racer added that he realised that many young brands and designers 'don't have the opportunities' and that 'really set him off.'

Hamilton continued that with Met Gala as the biggest fashion event of the year, he wanted to 'create something that was meaningful and would spark a conversation.' He also wanted people to see everyone together, "Putting these Black designers at the top of people's minds."

Furthermore, Hamilton has also set up a charitable organisation named Mission44, which advocates, researches, and collaborates to improve educational and employment inequalities that divide society and prevent aspiring Black people from reaching their potential. Hamilton evidently uses his influence to put the aspiring young Black talents at the forefront of people's minds and raise awareness of such pertinent issues faced by the community.

(Image: Instagram/@humannaturenyc)