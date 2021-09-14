Met Gala 2021: Serena Williams Dons Pink Feather Cape Over A Bodysuit

The star-studded Met Gala 2021 saw A-list celebrities from film, television, fashion, music, sports, and various industries. The celebs brought much glamour to the red carpet with their designer attires. The theme of Met Gala 2021 is 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion'. It embarks to honour the 75th anniversary of the Costume Institute and celebrate modern American fashion. While adhering to the theme, the 23-time grand-slam champion Serena Williams arrived at the event in a mesmerising pink-feathered cape. She wore it on an embroidered bodysuit.

Serena Williams walked the red carpet with her husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The tennis star donned an embroidered silver-coloured bodysuit by Gucci, which featured floral motifs in the front. Over the suit, the 39-year old wore a huge feathered ombre cape which had a flow of pink shade going downwards. She chose a pair of silver coloured matching platform heels and a bag to go with the outfit. On the other hand, her husband fashioned a black tuxedo with a white bow tie.

Serena and Alexis Ohanian at Met Gala 2021

Taking to Instagram, Alexis Ohanian shared a few photos with Serena from the event. He was also seen giving Serena the space to pose for photos while he looked at her adorably. In the caption, the entrepreneur mentioned how he wore a crypto punk of his wife to the event. He also added a photo of the punk featuring Serena. He wrote, "Serena served a royal look tonight. I decided to bring a #Cryptopunk of my wife (that I bought for her) to the #MetGala. WAGMI." the couples' fans showered them with love in the comment section. One of them highlighted how Ohanian was looking at Serena and wrote, "The way he looks at her 😍😍😍".

More best-dressed celebs at Met Gala 2021

Met Gala 2021 saw some extraordinary red carpet outfits. While Jennifer Lopez went monochrome with a brown coloured gown and accessories, Kim Kardashian sported in an all-black outfit. Keke Palmer donned a shimmery seamless gown with a low back. Ilana Glazer was also one of the best-dressed celebs at the event with feathered sleeves and a white and brown-coloured gown. Bee Carrozzini flaunted her baby bump in a green dress at the event.

