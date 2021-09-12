Met Gala 2021: See Themes And History Of The Legendary Fashion Night Over The Years

The Metropolitan Museum's annual fashion exhibition in New York City, one of the biggest fashion nights Met Gala 2021 is back after 18 months of hiatus due to the pandemic. With its out-of-the-box and extravagant themes every year, A-list celebrities enthusiastically participate and interpret the dress code in an ethereal manner. Set to be conducted in two parts this time, the first part theme In America: A lexicon of Fashion will make the 75th anniversary of the Costume Institute on September 13 with the next being organized in May 2022.

As the netizens wait to watch the celebrities grace the red carpet in only a few days, take a look at the Met Gala history through the years and past themes of Met Gala dating all the way back to 2011.

1. Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty- 2011

Dubbed as one of the biggest fashion global events in history, the 2011 Met Gala paid a heartfelt tribute to the late fashion designer Alexander McQueen, who took his own life in 2010. To remember his legacy, the biggest celebrities of Hollwyood as well supermodel Noami Campbell paid him a tribute by donning some of his greatest fashion creations, from the Central Saint Martins graduate collection to Plato's Atlantis.

2. Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations- 2012

One of the most experimental themes of the global event, the fashion night of 2012 saw the celebrities go full throttle with the theme. The Gala presented its attendees, an experiment with the perfect amalgamation of fashion's two mega minds, Elsa Schiaparelli's avant-garde connections and Miuccia Prada extraordinary silhouettes. Celebrities like Carey Mulligan and Beyoncé turned out to be the show stoppers of the show.

3. Punk: Chaos to Couture - 2013

Bringing back the punk movement of the 1970s, the Met Gala night of 2013 witnessed celebrities owning the dark theme with fishnets, spikes and chains. Hollywood personalities like Madonna, Miley Cyrus and Anne Hathaway gave their own twist to the theme with a more toned-down version of punk rock. On the other hand, Vivienne Westwood tuned out to be a head-turner at the event.

4. Charles James: Beyond Fashion - 2014

The 2014 Met Gala paid a tribute to the influential fashion designer Charles James, who reigned over the industry from the 20s to his death in 1978. A total of 65 of his collections graced the red carpet. The gowns included dramatic train, mermaid cuts and exceptional skirts with a medley of Hollywood glamour.

5. China: Through the Looking Glass - 2015

Co-chaired by the museum's Department of Asian Art, the 2015 theme presented the influence of China's fashion on the global level. According to Tatler, pop star Rihanna asked Chinese designer Guo Pei to create a breathtaking custom gown for her and which ended up stealing the show. Chanel, Dior and Alexander McQueen were among the names presented at the Gala.

6. Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology - 2016

Out-of-the-world colours and high tech designs were seen gracing the red carpet in the futuristic theme of the 2016 Gala. Actor Nicole Kidman won several hearts on the red carpet with her black and silver Alexander McQueen gown. The night also witnessed exceptional ensemble in the form of latex, recycled fabrics and lit gowns.

7. Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between- 2017

The 2017 Met Gala shone a light on the Japanese visionary Rei Kawakubo's exceptional contribution to the fashion industry. Pop star Katy Perry was seen in an avant-garde ensemble while on the other hand, Rihanna donned a Comme des Garçons.

8. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination - 2018

Dubbed as one of the most controversial Galas of the current years, the 2018 Gala presented the red carpet with fashion interpreted in religious iconography. Ariana Grande in Vera Wang, Cara Delevingne in Dior, Jennifer Lopez in Balmain and more stole the show with their iconic attires.

9. Camp: Notes on Fashion- 2019

Going above and beyond for the theme, Pop icon Lady Gaga became the talk of the show with her four-part ensemble on the red carpet. With her flamboyant showcase of outfits, Gaga revealed more of her body with each outfit change. Billy Porter, Harry Styles, Jared Leto and more stole the spotlight at the event.

10. About Time: Fashion and Duration - 2020

The 2020 Gala was cancelled due to the pandemic. The theme was heavily inspired by Virginia Woolf and Henri Bergs' writing and was chosen to mark the Met's 150th birthday.

