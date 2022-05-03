Met Gala 2022: Blake Lively Dons Breathtaking Reversible Gown, Ryan Looks Dapper In Black

Hollywood's biggest fashion night is finally here and it turned out to be a gala event with a plethora of stars gracing it in their best outfits. The 2022 Met Gala marks the return of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. One of fashion's most stylish couples stepped onto the red carpet and will be playing the role of co-chairs while embodying the "Gilded Glamour" theme in chic ensembles.

Blake Lively who is marking her 10th Met Gala appearance, left hearts to flutter on the Metropolitan Museum of Art red carpet in her show-stopping Atelier Versace gown, which featured a reversible train. Ryan Reynolds, on the other hand, looked dapper as he wore white-tie best in a velvet tuxedo and white bow tie.

Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds at Met Gala 2022 red carpet

Lively left everyone stunned at the red carpet with her quick fashion performance halfway up the Met steps when she flipped the train, revealing an aqua side that cascaded down behind her. The 34-year-old actor who is known for her gorgeous red carpet outfits completed her entire look with matching gloves, statement earrings, and a tiara that just added the right charm to her entire outfit.

The fashion spectacle is best known for how celebrities interpret the night’s theme with their extravagant sartorial choices. This year, the Met Gala theme is In America: An Anthology of Fashion and the stars are leaving no stone unturned to dress as per the theme.

Meanwhile, Blake Lively, for her last 2018 Met Gala appearance, embodied the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme in a custom-made halo by Schwartz and a custom Versace gown featuring a dramatic train designed for the Met steps.

IMAGE: Instagram/datewithversace