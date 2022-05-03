Met Gala 2022: Cara Delevingne Exudes Boss Lady Vibes In Red Suit With Golden Twist

Cara Delevingne and her voguish Met Gala looks have always managed to leave the fashion police stunned. This year, leaving little to the imagination, the model unveiled a golden surprise as she stormed at the star-studded Met Gala 2022 on Monday, May 2. She exuded boss-lady vibes in a crisp red suit as she arrived at the prestigious red carpet event, only her golden painted hands and the tops of her feet were visible.

Cara Delevingne's golden surprise

However, her moment got bigger and bolder when she freed herself from her silk Christian Dior red jacket, leaving her bare golden curves visible to the cameras outside The Metropolitan Museum of Art. She opted for a pair of golden pasties and matching choker necklaces to accessorise her bold look.

Her silk red suit was completed with a pair of matching high-waisted trousers, Cara used a walking stick to shell-out major boss-lady vibes. The model's bright blonde locks were left open featuring loose waves that flowed down her golden back. Some of her hair was also tucked behind her ears to flaunt her statement earrings. Red platforms heels and dramatic makeup rounded off her raunchy and bold appearance.

What stole the limelight were the hoards of rhinestones that were glued to give a perfect winged eyes style. Pink lips and blush added elegance to her look. Cara carried her jacket in one hand as she wielded a black cane in another while posing for the cameras. Take a look at it below:

This year's Met Gala theme is 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', the second instalment of the institution's two-part homage to the history of American fashion. The first exhibition opened in September 2021 celebrating some of the greatest American designers — including Ralph Lauren, Donna Karan, and Calvin Klein. This year's dress code is 'gilded glamour' to match the theme of 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion,' a continuation of last year's 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.' Met Gala night is traditionally held on the first Monday in May to raise money for the Costume Institute in New York City, with last year's event moved to September due to the pandemic.

Image: AP