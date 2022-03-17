Met Gala 2022 Dates & Theme Announced: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King To Host

The annual Met Gala, which benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, was cancelled a couple of times amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The event got cancelled in 2020 and then in 2021, but now it is all set to mark its return. Also termed as 'fashion's biggest night out', the Met Gala marks the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit. Here is all you need to know about this year's event:

Met Gala, 2022 Host:

This year, Met Gala has invited a quartet of big talents to bring forth the big event. As per the New York Times's chief fashion critic, Vanessa Friedman, Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda will be hosting the event along with Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour.

Venessa took to her social media handle and opened up about the same. She tweeted, "Scoop: and the next Met Gala celeb co-chairs are…Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Honorary chairs Tom Ford, Instagram’s Adam Moresi and Anna Wintour. The theme is “Gilded Glamour.” The point is: this one is going to be very dressed-up indeed."

Met Gala, 2022 Theme:

This year's Met Gala theme is 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', the second instalment of the institution's two-part homage to the history of American fashion. The first exhibition opened in September 2021 celebrating some of the greatest American designers — including Ralph Lauren, Donna Karan, and Calvin Klein. Vanessa Friedman has reported that the theme will be "Gilded Glamour."

Recently, the Met Gala curators, led by Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu in charge of the Costume Institute, have enlisted eight film directors for the exhibit collections. A group of top film directors including Sofia Coppola, Martin Scorsese, Regina King, and last year’s Oscar winner Chloé Zhao will be a key part of the launching of the gala in May. The other four are Janicza Bravo, Julie Dash, Autumn de Wilde, and Tom Ford, the celebrated fashion designer who is also a film director.

Met Gala Date:

Met Gala is usually held on the first week of May and this year, probably returning after two years, Met Gala will take place on May 2.

Image: Instagram/@livelyandreynolds