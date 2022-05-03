Met Gala 2022: Elon Musk Walks Red Carpet With Mom Maye Post Buying Twitter

Out of all the popular Hollywood stars that are making statements with their outfits at Met Gala 2022, another one to steal the show was Maye Musk. For the 'Gilded Glamour' event, the author-model graced the 'biggest fashion event' with her son and businessman Elon Musk.

For the big event, the world's richest man was accompanied by his mother Maye, 74, a Canadian-South African model. Elon's red carpet presence came the first time after he struck a deal to buy Twitter last week. Twitter had announced that it has "entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk."

Elon Musk makes Met Gala 2022 red carpet appearance with mother

The billionaire played safe with the theme on the red carpet, as he chose to wear a simple white tie tuxedo. On the other hand, her mother Maye opted for a burgundy Dior gown, which she paired with a bold multi-strand pearl necklace, strappy sandals, and a top-handle Dior bag.

For Maye's last Met Gala appearance which was in 2016, she made a style statement in "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology"-themed party. She then wore a blue jumpsuit with a long cape designed by Yuna Yang. This is not the first time, Elon attended the red carpet. He has made his presence on the red carpet before.

In 2018, Elon used the fashionable event to make his relationship official with singer Grimes. For the event then, he chose a white tuxedo jacket, with a white script on the back which read 'novus ordo seclorum,' meaning 'new world order. Last year, Musk hosted an exclusive after-party at the fashionable private club Zero Bond, where guests included Lil Nas X, Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Rock, Rami Malek, music mogul Scooter Braun, Nina Agdal, and rapper Lil Baby.

IMAGE: Instagranm/the.thinkings/oddxfashion